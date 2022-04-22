Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.97 and its 200-day moving average is $464.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $376.81 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

