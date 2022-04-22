Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $72.98 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

