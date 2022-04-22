Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

