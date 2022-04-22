Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

