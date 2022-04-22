Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

