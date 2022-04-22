$0.20 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.09, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

