Serkan Kutan Sells 19,575 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $70,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

