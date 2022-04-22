Kurt Knight Sells 22,269 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.42 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $900.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,843,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,593,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

