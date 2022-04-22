Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $148.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

