FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 76.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FutureFuel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FF stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

