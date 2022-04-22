Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $280.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.52 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.94.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

