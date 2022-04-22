Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.69 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

