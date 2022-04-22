Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abcam by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abcam by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Abcam by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

