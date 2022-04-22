Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 53,434 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG opened at $0.61 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.78.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Yatsen Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.