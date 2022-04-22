Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 53,434 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YSG opened at $0.61 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
Yatsen Profile (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.