Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after buying an additional 208,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after buying an additional 152,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $17,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

