Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,600 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 301,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

