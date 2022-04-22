Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

