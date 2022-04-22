Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

