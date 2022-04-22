KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

