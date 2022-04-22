KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.77 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

