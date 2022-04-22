Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,895 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $53.00 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

