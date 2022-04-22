Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

