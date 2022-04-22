Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRTO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
