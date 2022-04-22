42,380 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Zynga stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.