Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 213.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36.

