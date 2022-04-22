Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

LAND stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

