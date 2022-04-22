Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $96.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

