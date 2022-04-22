Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of SRPT opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.30. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

