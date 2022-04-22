Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.