Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $89.60 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

