Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

