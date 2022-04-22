10,200 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

