AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $556.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.24. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

