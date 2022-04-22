Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 300.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 250,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

