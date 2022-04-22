Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

