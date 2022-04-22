Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

