Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD opened at $49.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.