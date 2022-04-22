Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.32 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.