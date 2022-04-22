Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bumble by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bumble by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
