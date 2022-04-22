Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 476 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50.

Shares of FB opened at $188.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

