Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,655 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

