Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.