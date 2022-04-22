Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.