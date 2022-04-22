Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 25,100 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Herc by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Herc by 68.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Herc by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Herc by 53.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

HRI stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.32 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

