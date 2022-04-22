3,049 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,930 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $104,627,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.