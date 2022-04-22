Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 486,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 104,229 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

