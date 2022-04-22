845 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.