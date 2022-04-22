Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 914 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,540,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

