987 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $38.51 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

