Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 250 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $178.28 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

